Lindsay Clancy Trial Ends in Mistrial After Jury Deadlocks

A Massachusetts judge declared a mistrial Friday after jurors failed to reach a unanimous verdict in the murder trial of Lindsay Clancy, ending a six-week case that drew national attention to postpartum mental health and criminal responsibility.

Clancy did not dispute that she killed her three children in 2023. Her defense argued she was not criminally responsible because she was experiencing postpartum psychosis and severe mental health problems at the time.

After roughly a week of deliberations, jurors repeatedly told the court they could not reach an agreement. The jury foreperson also raised concerns about a juror who allegedly was not properly applying the judge's instructions regarding reasonable doubt.

On Friday, Judge William Sullivan declared the jury deadlocked and ordered a mistrial.

The decision came after Clancy's attorneys sought an emergency stay from the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court, asking for time to investigate the concerns surrounding the holdout juror. The court denied the request, clearing the way for Sullivan to declare the mistrial.

The case centered on whether Clancy was criminally responsible when she killed her three young children at her Massachusetts home in January 2023. Prosecutors argued she intentionally carried out the killings, while the defense maintained that postpartum psychosis and inadequate mental health care contributed to her actions.

Timothy Cruz, the district attorney, said the prosecution's focus remains on the children.

"This is and always has been about getting justice for those three babies," Cruz said.

Defense attorney Kevin Reddington said the prosecution does not have a case.

No decision has been made about whether Clancy will face another trial. A hearing is scheduled for later this month to address the next steps in the case. Clancy remains held at a psychiatric hospital.

The case has also fueled broader discussion about postpartum mental health, the treatment of new mothers and how severe psychiatric illness should be considered in criminal cases.

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