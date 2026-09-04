New Mail-In Voting Rules Could Affect Whether Ballots Count

New rules governing mail-in ballots could affect whether some ballots are counted, prompting elections officials to remind voters to carefully follow instructions when returning their ballots.

In a 3-2 vote along party lines, the State Board of Elections approved changes allowing staff to more closely scrutinize mail-in ballots. The changes focus on requirements involving ballot envelopes and restrictions on who may return a ballot.

Board members who opposed the changes criticized them as creating additional hurdles for voters, arguing that some of the requirements may not be necessary under state law. Supporters said the board’s role is to establish procedures that local election officials and voters can understand and follow.

The issue comes after more than 6% of mail-in voters had their ballots rejected during the March primary under the previous rules. More than 900 ballots were rejected, although that represents a small portion of the roughly 1.5 million voters who successfully cast ballots.

Local elections directors are now emphasizing the importance of following the instructions included with mail-in ballots.

Voters are being told to make sure their ballot is placed in the correct container envelope, that any required photo ID is placed in the correct sleeve, and that the ballot is properly sealed inside the ballot container envelope.

Election officials say paying close attention to those details could help prevent ballots from being rejected.

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