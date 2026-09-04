CA, US & World
Trump Calls Iran Conflict ‘Small Potatoes’ as 18 US Service Members Die
President Donald Trump on Friday described the ongoing conflict with Iran as “small potatoes,” while defending Vice President JD Vance’s decision not to refer to the six-month conflict as a war.
Trump made the comments in the Oval Office as the conflict continues to affect U.S. service members and fuel prices. Eighteen U.S. service members have been killed and hundreds more wounded since the conflict began, according to the Associated Press.
“A lot of people don’t call it a war,” Trump said. “I call it a military conflict because it’s small potatoes for us. It’s not a big thing.”
Vance made similar comments Thursday, saying he would not call the fighting a war and noting that there was currently no active shooting. His comments came even as Iran launched an attack on U.S. ally Kuwait in retaliation for recent U.S. strikes.
Trump characterized the U.S. strikes as intermittent and said there was currently no fighting. Earlier this week, however, the United States said it had targeted nearly 60 military sites around the Strait of Hormuz, including air defenses, radar systems, maritime assets, mine-laying capabilities and communications sites.
The conflict is also affecting Americans economically, particularly through higher fuel prices. Diesel reached a record U.S. average of $5.85 per gallon Friday, according to the Associated Press, as disruptions related to the conflict continue to affect energy markets.
The Trump administration has also pursued economic pressure on Iran, including new sanctions against a Turkish financial institution accused of helping Iran move oil revenues.
Trump said Friday that the United States could soon strike a suspected Iranian nuclear facility known as Pickaxe, where Iran is believed to have moved highly enriched uranium.
Despite the continuing military activity and casualties, Trump maintained that the conflict should not be characterized as a war.
“I don’t think it matters what you call it,” Trump said. “What matters is the fact that we have had tremendous success.”
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By: NBC Palm Springs
September 4, 2026
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