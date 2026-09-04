CA, US & World
Trump Proposes Tuition-Free US Space Academy for Future Astronauts
President Donald Trump is proposing the creation of a tuition-free United States Space Academy designed to train a new generation of astronauts, scientists, engineers and other space professionals.
The proposed four-year university would be federally funded and modeled in part on the nation’s military academies. Unlike those institutions, however, graduates would not necessarily be required to enter military service.
Instead, graduates could fulfill their post-graduation service obligation by working at NASA or in another government civilian position, according to a senior NASA official familiar with the proposal.
An executive order signed by Trump on August 28 directs the creation of the academy and calls for it to train the “next generation of astronauts, scientists, engineers, operators, entrepreneurs, civil servants, and warfighters.”
Many of the details have yet to be determined. A presidential commission led by NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman has been tasked with developing key details of the academy by Christmas.
The idea comes as the United States and China compete in space exploration and NASA prepares for future lunar missions and plans involving a permanent presence on the moon.
Supporters of the concept say a dedicated institution could help address a growing challenge for NASA and other government agencies: recruiting and retaining highly skilled workers who can often earn more in the private sector.
Eric Merriam, a professor at the University of Central Florida and former Air Force Academy assistant professor, said a major potential benefit would be providing students with a free education in exchange for a commitment to public service without requiring military service.
However, questions remain about the academy’s cost, curriculum and whether it would duplicate programs already available at existing universities and military academies.
Existing service academies cost roughly $1 billion annually to operate, and the new Space Academy could potentially have a similar price tag. Funding would ultimately require congressional approval.
California Rep. George Whitesides, a Democrat and former commercial space executive and NASA chief of staff, said he is open to the idea but questioned how it would fit with other proposed changes to NASA funding.
California Rep. Zoe Lofgren, the ranking Democrat on the House Science, Space and Technology Committee, also said congressional representation on the commission developing the academy should change.
The proposal is still in its early stages, with major decisions about funding, admissions, academic programs and the institution’s structure yet to be made.
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By: CNN Newsource
September 4, 2026
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