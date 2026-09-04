U.S. Jobs Report Expected to Show 65,000 Jobs Added in August

The latest U.S. monthly jobs report is expected to provide a new look at the health of the American labor market and could play a role in future Federal Reserve interest rate decisions.

Economists expect the report to show that employers added 65,000 jobs in August. The unemployment rate is also expected to rise to 4.2%.

The projections come after an unexpected loss of 23,000 jobs in July, adding to questions about the strength of the labor market.

Employment data is closely watched by the Federal Reserve as policymakers weigh decisions about interest rates. A weaker job market can influence expectations about future rate changes, while stronger employment can signal continued economic activity.

The August report is expected to provide additional insight into whether the recent slowdown in hiring is continuing.

More details will be available as the Labor Department releases the report this morning.

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