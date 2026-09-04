Vance Faces Questions on Iran War, Gas Prices and Inflation at White House Briefing

Vice President J.D. Vance faced questions about the conflict with Iran, gas prices, inflation and a new oil agreement with Venezuela during the White House’s first news briefing in more than six weeks.

The briefing came after a week of continued fighting between the United States and Iran, including Iranian attacks targeting American bases in the Middle East. The conflict has also prompted differing assessments from U.S. leaders.

President Trump described the situation as a war with Iran while also saying he believes the conflict will end soon.

Vance, meanwhile, declined to predict when the fighting would end.

“You’re asking me a question like when will the Iranians stop shooting at ships?” Vance said. “I think the reality is I don’t know the answer to that question.”

The vice president also addressed continued attacks in the Strait of Hormuz, which he blamed in part for keeping gas prices above $4 a gallon.

Vance said the administration is working to bring prices down by escorting more oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz and pursuing additional sources of oil, including a new deal with Venezuela.

Experts cited in the report said the benefits of the Venezuela agreement could take years to materialize.

The cost of living remains a major political issue as Republicans prepare for the 2026 midterm elections. Republican lawmakers have increasingly focused on affordability and the continued pressure of high prices on American households.

Vance said the administration's focus is on finding solutions rather than assigning blame.

“I care about how to fix it, and that’s what we’ve been working to do,” Vance said.

The White House briefing marked Vance’s first time taking questions from reporters in the briefing room since former press secretary Caroline Leavitt stepped down.

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