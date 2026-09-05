Maria Bartiromo Leaves Fox News After More Than 12 Years

Maria Bartiromo is no longer with Fox News Media after more than 12 years with the network, ending a high-profile run that included several programs on Fox News and Fox Business.

Fox announced Thursday that Bartiromo was leaving the company but did not provide a specific reason, calling the move a “business decision.” The network thanked her for her work and wished her well.

CNN reports that Bartiromo’s departure was connected to her disclosure of internal Fox guidance to the Trump White House.

According to a source familiar with the matter cited by CNN, Fox management had directed producers not to pursue conspiracy theories surrounding the 2020 election after President Donald Trump made claims involving China and the election during a July speech.

Bartiromo reportedly wanted to pursue the subject on television but was instructed not to. CNN reported that she subsequently shared the internal guidance with contacts in the Trump White House.

The disclosure became a significant issue inside Fox, according to CNN's reporting.

Bartiromo’s attorney, Bryan Freedman, disputed reports that she had been fired. In a statement Friday, he said reports that Bartiromo was fired or was no longer an employee of Fox were “absolutely and unequivocally false.”

It remains unclear whether Bartiromo's contract continues in some form, even though she is no longer appearing on Fox programming. Television networks can remove a host from the air while continuing to pay the remainder of a contract.

Bartiromo has been a prominent supporter of Trump and has maintained a close relationship with the president. Trump publicly reacted to her departure, saying he was surprised she would no longer have her show and predicting that her fans would not be happy.

Her departure also comes against the backdrop of Fox's legal battles over coverage of the 2020 election. Fox News agreed to pay $787.5 million to settle Dominion Voting Systems' defamation lawsuit in 2023, while litigation involving Smartmatic remains ongoing.

Bartiromo's final broadcast aired August 9, according to Reuters. Fox plans to use rotating anchors for some of her programs, while Jason Chaffetz will host “Sunday Morning Futures” on Fox News.

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