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Trump Plans to Fly Qatari-Gifted Jet to Ireland Despite Security Questions
President Donald Trump plans to use the Qatari-gifted aircraft serving as Air Force One when he travels to Ireland later this month, despite questions about the plane’s security capabilities.
The decision comes about two months after Trump traveled to Turkey aboard the same aircraft but ultimately left the country on another plane following security concerns.
CNN previously reported that the Boeing aircraft, which Qatar provided as a gift to the United States and is estimated to be worth about $400 million, did not have all of the same capabilities as the older Air Force One aircraft for protecting the president during potentially dangerous international travel. Other sources said the plane had many of the same security features.
The White House says the aircraft is safe for non-hostile international travel, including the upcoming trip to Ireland. A senior White House official said additional upgrades are expected this fall.
Trump has previously acknowledged that the aircraft would undergo additional work to bring it to its full capabilities.
“It has a lot of stuff, but to max it out, meaning you can go into any territory, it’ll take about 60 days,” Trump said Friday.
The president has continued using the Qatari aircraft for domestic travel throughout the summer.
During his July trip to Turkey, Trump initially boarded the older Air Force One before secretly leaving on another aircraft. CNN reported at the time that officials had identified a specific threat involving a shoulder-fired missile, prompting security officials to change the president’s travel arrangements.
The Qatari aircraft was later used to reunite with Trump at a U.S. military base in the United Kingdom.
Trump has continued to praise the aircraft, which he unveiled at Joint Base Andrews and described as “the world’s most luxurious plane.”
The president said Friday that the aircraft is scheduled to eventually be transferred to his presidential museum after his term ends.
The upcoming Ireland trip will put the aircraft back into international service before its planned upgrades in October. The White House official said the aircraft is considered safe for the type of international travel planned for Ireland.
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By: CNN Newsource
September 5, 2026
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