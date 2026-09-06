California Man Charged With Molesting Three Girls at YMCA Summer Camp

A 25-year-old California man has been charged with multiple sex assault offenses after authorities accused him of molesting three 10-year-old girls while working as a YMCA summer camp counselor.

Anthony Joseph Ramon was formally arraigned on multiple charges and ordered held without bail.

Ramon is accused of molesting the three girls during a summer camp field trip to the Morgan Hill Aquatic Center in June.

Prosecutors charged him with three felony counts of lewd acts on a child under 14, along with a multiple-victim enhancement that could increase potential sentences if he is convicted.

The district attorney’s office consolidated the three cases in seeking the no-bail order. Ramon’s attorney, William Pernick, argued against the request.

“No one is taking these allegations lightly, especially not my client’s family members who have put down a fortune to secure his appearance today,” Pernick said.

The judge said he was persuaded that Ramon could pose a potential danger to the community, citing additional circumstances presented by prosecutors, including information investigators allegedly found on Ramon’s cellphone.

Prosecutors said the investigation is continuing and that investigators have made preliminary findings involving suspected child pornography.

“As the investigation continues, more details will become clear,” prosecutors said.

The district attorney’s office said it supported the judge’s decision to hold Ramon without bail, while also arguing that the case highlights concerns about how the legal system handles people accused of serious and violent crimes.

Ramon’s defense attorney emphasized that the no-bail ruling is not a determination of guilt.

“It does not mean that my client has been found guilty of any crime,” Pernick said. He added that Ramon remains presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

The investigation remains ongoing.

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