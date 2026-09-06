Lindsay Clancy Mistrial Leaves Questions Over Possible Retrial

New questions are emerging about what comes next for Lindsay Clancy after a mistrial was declared in her triple murder case.

Jurors were unable to reach a verdict Friday after nearly seven days of deliberations in the nearly six-week trial. The jury, made up of nine women and three men, could not agree on whether Clancy had criminal intent when she killed her three children in 2023.

The defense argued that Clancy was experiencing postpartum psychosis at the time and was not criminally responsible for the deaths.

“I’m going to declare a mistrial,” the judge said after jurors failed to reach a unanimous verdict.

The trial included testimony from about 80 witnesses and hundreds of exhibits. With the jury deadlocked, the decision over whether Clancy will face another trial now rests with prosecutors.

An attorney for Clancy’s former husband said a retrial would be extraordinarily painful for the family.

While prosecutors consider their next steps, Clancy is expected to remain at a Massachusetts state hospital under psychiatric care.

Her case and the livestreamed trial have drawn nationwide attention. A GoFundMe campaign naming Clancy’s parents as beneficiaries has raised more than $1 million, although the person who created the fundraiser is not affiliated with the family.

The case has also drawn attention as authorities investigate a separate case in Illinois.

Prosecutors say Corey Walsh, a 40-year-old mother, had recently become deeply interested in Clancy’s trial and had been actively discussing the case, according to court documents. Police say Walsh told investigators she believed her 2-year-old son was the devil and the Antichrist.

Walsh has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with her son’s death earlier this week.

NBC News has reached out to an attorney believed to represent Walsh but has not received a response.

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