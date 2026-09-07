Amber Alert for Missing/Abducted Teen From Salinas Includes RS County

RIVERSIDE (CNS) - An Amber Alert for all Southern California counties

was issued by the California Highway Patrol on behalf of the Monterey County

Sheriff's Office Sunday for a missing and possibly abducted 14-year-old girl

from Salinas.



Diana Galvez Ortega was last seen with a 38 year-old-man Friday at

about 2 a.m. in Salinas. She was described as 4-feet-10 inches tall, weighing

100 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.



She is believed to be traveling with Sergio Galvez Perez in a white

Nissan Altima with no license plates. He was described as 5-feet-5 inches tall,

weighing 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes and wearing unknown

clothing.



The CHP did not disclose the relationship between the two.



The Amber Alert was issued in Monterey, San Luis Obispo, Santa

Barbara, Ventura, Kern, Los Angeles, San Bernardino, Riverside, San Diego,

Orange, and Imperial counties Sunday afternoon.



Monterey County sheriff's officials issued a news release Aug. 31

saying an arrest warrant was issued in connection with the death of a newborn

infant for a 14-year-old juvenile and Galvez Perez.



On Aug. 1, at approximately 8:30 a.m., fire personnel, emergency

medical services, and Monterey County sheriff's deputies responded to the 100

block of Struve Road after receiving a report that Baby Angelita, as she is

known by investigators, had been found alongside the roadway. Upon arrival,

fire personnel confirmed the child was deceased. Sheriff's detectives

immediately began investigating the circumstances surrounding her death.



``Detectives have determined that Sergio Galvez Perez is currently

concealing the 14-year-old juvenile and preventing law enforcement from

locating her,'' Monterey County Sheriff Tina Nieto said. ``Anyone who observes

Sergio Galvez Perez is asked to contact their local law enforcement agency

immediately by dialing 911. Do not approach or attempt to confront him.''



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