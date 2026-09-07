CA, US & World
Amber Alert for Missing/Abducted Teen From Salinas Includes RS County
RIVERSIDE (CNS) - An Amber Alert for all Southern California counties
was issued by the California Highway Patrol on behalf of the Monterey County
Sheriff's Office Sunday for a missing and possibly abducted 14-year-old girl
from Salinas.
Diana Galvez Ortega was last seen with a 38 year-old-man Friday at
about 2 a.m. in Salinas. She was described as 4-feet-10 inches tall, weighing
100 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
She is believed to be traveling with Sergio Galvez Perez in a white
Nissan Altima with no license plates. He was described as 5-feet-5 inches tall,
weighing 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes and wearing unknown
clothing.
The CHP did not disclose the relationship between the two.
The Amber Alert was issued in Monterey, San Luis Obispo, Santa
Barbara, Ventura, Kern, Los Angeles, San Bernardino, Riverside, San Diego,
Orange, and Imperial counties Sunday afternoon.
Monterey County sheriff's officials issued a news release Aug. 31
saying an arrest warrant was issued in connection with the death of a newborn
infant for a 14-year-old juvenile and Galvez Perez.
On Aug. 1, at approximately 8:30 a.m., fire personnel, emergency
medical services, and Monterey County sheriff's deputies responded to the 100
block of Struve Road after receiving a report that Baby Angelita, as she is
known by investigators, had been found alongside the roadway. Upon arrival,
fire personnel confirmed the child was deceased. Sheriff's detectives
immediately began investigating the circumstances surrounding her death.
``Detectives have determined that Sergio Galvez Perez is currently
concealing the 14-year-old juvenile and preventing law enforcement from
locating her,'' Monterey County Sheriff Tina Nieto said. ``Anyone who observes
Sergio Galvez Perez is asked to contact their local law enforcement agency
immediately by dialing 911. Do not approach or attempt to confront him.''
Copyright 2026, City News Service, Inc.
By: City News Service
September 7, 2026
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