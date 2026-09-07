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Palm Springs City Council to Vote on New Cannabis Lounge Rules
Palm Springs City Council is set to take a second and final vote Wednesday on proposed rules governing cannabis consumption lounges in the city.
The changes would allow licensed cannabis lounges to offer non-cannabis food and beverages, host live music and hold up to 24 ticketed events each year.
The lounges would still be required to operate in fully enclosed and soundproofed spaces.
The cannabis lounge proposal is part of the City Council's regularly scheduled meeting Wednesday, September 9. The meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. at Palm Springs City Hall.
The council is also scheduled to receive an update on Palm Springs' temporary moratorium on new data center projects.
The city approved the 45-day moratorium on August 26, temporarily prohibiting the acceptance, processing or approval of new data center applications and related permits while officials study potential regulations.
The moratorium is currently set to expire October 10, not August 10. City officials are using the temporary pause to consider longer-term rules as part of the city's zoning code update.
The Wednesday meeting is expected to provide an update on that review as the city considers how data centers should be addressed going forward.
Residents can attend the City Council meeting in person or watch the meeting online through the city's website and Palm Springs Community Television Channel 17.
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By: NBC Palm Springs
September 7, 2026
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