Chemical Leak Near Los Angeles Prompts Temporary Shelter-in-Place Order

Emergency crews responded to a reported chemical leak at an industrial facility near Los Angeles earlier today, prompting nearby residents to temporarily shelter in place.

Firefighters responding to the scene reported seeing a plume of orange smoke rising from a factory that manufactures industrial chemicals.

Three employees at the facility were evaluated by paramedics at the scene. Authorities said none showed signs of injury or reported any discomfort.

Crews were able to stop the leak, and the orange plume eventually dissipated.

Officials say active air monitoring remains in place as crews continue to assess conditions around the facility. Authorities say there is no ongoing risk to nearby residents.

The temporary shelter-in-place order was issued as a precaution while emergency crews worked to contain the leak and determine whether hazardous chemicals had entered the surrounding area.

No additional injuries were reported.

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