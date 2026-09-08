NTSB: Five Killed in Miami Plane Crash Were in Vehicles Hit by Plane

More details are emerging about Sunday’s deadly plane crash at Miami International Airport, as federal investigators work to determine what caused the aircraft to overshoot the runway.

The National Transportation Safety Board confirmed that all five people killed in the crash were in vehicles struck by the plane.

The victims were traveling in a van transporting an aircraft cleaning crew and an SUV traveling outside the airport when the plane hit the vehicles.

Five other people were injured in the crash.

Investigators have recovered both the flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorder from the aircraft. The recordings could provide important information about what happened in the moments leading up to the crash.

The NTSB also said investigators will examine air traffic control communications and the aircraft’s performance as they work to determine what led to the crash.

The cargo plane, branded by Amazon and operated by 21 Air, overshot the runway before striking the vehicles.

The investigation remains ongoing, and officials have not announced a cause.

NTSB investigators are expected to continue examining the crash site and reviewing evidence as they work to reconstruct the sequence of events.

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