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Patrick Clancy's Attorney Threatens Legal Action Over Online Conspiracy Theories
Patrick Clancy's attorney is threatening legal action against individuals spreading online conspiracy theories that falsely claim he was involved in the deaths of his three children.
In a statement released Tuesday, attorney Howard Cooper said Patrick Clancy has been the target of an escalating campaign of misinformation and defamatory statements following the recent mistrial in the case against his ex-wife, Lindsay Clancy.
"Enough is enough -- this spread of blatant and baseless falsehoods must stop," Cooper said. He added that those responsible "should understand that there will be consequences," including potential legal action, and said law enforcement has been notified.
Lindsay Clancy admitted through her attorney that she killed the couple's three children at their Duxbury, Massachusetts, home in January 2023 but has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder. A central issue in the case is whether she was criminally responsible for the killings or was suffering from a mental illness that prevented her from understanding right from wrong.
Patrick Clancy testified as the prosecution's first witness during the trial, which ended in a mistrial after the jury was unable to reach a unanimous verdict. Prosecutors have not yet announced whether they will seek a second trial.
CBS News legal analyst Caroline Polisi said Cooper's statement amounts to a public cease-and-desist warning and could signal future civil litigation if the alleged defamatory statements continue.
Lindsay Clancy's attorney, Kevin Reddington, expressed sympathy for Patrick Clancy when asked about the online accusations.
"The guy's been through hell and back," Reddington said, adding that Patrick Clancy supported his former wife throughout her mental health treatment and continues to face significant personal hardship.
Lindsay Clancy remains in state custody at Tewksbury Hospital. The next hearing in her case is scheduled for Sept. 29.
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By: CNN Newsource
September 8, 2026
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