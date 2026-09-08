Trump Threatens to Block Bombardier Jets From U.S. Market

The trade dispute between the United States and Canada is escalating, with President Donald Trump threatening to block Canadian aircraft manufacturer Bombardier from selling jets in the United States unless the company manufactures them domestically.

Trump made the threat Monday as Canada moved forward with retaliatory tariffs on about $20 billion worth of U.S. goods. The new Canadian tariffs took effect Tuesday after trade talks between the two countries broke down last month.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said the negotiations ended after the United States sought terms that Canada believed would affect its future trade relationships and key industries.

The Trump administration has characterized the breakdown differently, saying Canada was seeking additional tariff relief.

The Bombardier threat has drawn attention because the company already has a significant U.S. presence. Bombardier employs about 3,500 people in the United States and works with approximately 2,800 American suppliers across 47 states. The company says it spends more than $2.5 billion annually with U.S. suppliers.

Kansas could be particularly affected. Bombardier's U.S. headquarters and defense operations are based in Wichita, where the company employs more than 1,000 people.

Republican Sen. Jerry Moran of Kansas said he spoke with Trump to emphasize the importance of Bombardier's operations and jobs in the state.

The dispute also comes as the administration faces concerns about rising prices. The segment cited gasoline averaging $4.15 per gallon and noted that fuel prices have increased substantially since the conflict with Iran began.

Trump has said prices will decline once that conflict ends. The political debate over prices and the administration's handling of the conflict comes just weeks before the midterm elections.

For now, the U.S.-Canada trade dispute continues to affect businesses and industries on both sides of the border, with the potential Bombardier restrictions adding another point of tension between the longtime trading partners.

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