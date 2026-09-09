First-Ever GOP Midterm Convention Begins Wednesday in Dallas

The Republican National Committee will hold its first-ever midterm convention beginning Wednesday in Dallas, bringing President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance and other prominent Republican leaders together ahead of the November midterm elections.

The two-day event will take place September 9 and 10 at the American Airlines Center. The convention is designed to rally Republican voters and candidates ahead of the November 3 elections.

Trump is scheduled to deliver the keynote address Wednesday night. He is also expected to appear Thursday, following a keynote address from Vice President JD Vance.

Other speakers scheduled to address the convention include former White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, Donald Trump Jr., Attorney General Todd Blanche and Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., along with Republican congressional leaders, lawmakers and candidates.

The convention is open to the public, and organizers expect a large crowd at the American Airlines Center. Events are scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. Central time both days.

HOW TO WATCH

The Republican National Committee is providing a live stream of the convention through its official convention website. Viewers can access the live coverage at:

Watch the Republican Convention live

The RNC is also providing live coverage through its YouTube channel. FOX Local will stream the convention beginning at 3 p.m. Central time each day through its app and social media channels.

Fox Nation subscribers will also have access to live convention streams beginning at 5 p.m. Eastern time both days.

The convention comes as Republicans prepare for the 2026 midterm elections, when control of Congress will be contested.