Grand Canyon Water Service Could Return Within Weeks After Flooding

Water service at Grand Canyon National Park’s South Rim could be restored within weeks after flash flooding damaged critical infrastructure last week.

National Park Service crews are building a temporary water intake at Bright Angel Creek to replace the system destroyed by the flooding. The temporary system is designed to pump about 500 gallons of water per minute, matching the capacity available before the damage.

Electrical service has already been restored, while crews continue clearing debris and preparing the site for construction of the temporary intake.

Until repairs are complete, the South Rim will continue relying on stored water.

The flash flooding caused significant disruption at the park and prompted the rescue of about 80 people. Officials are still searching for one person who remains missing following the flooding.

The temporary intake is intended to provide a short-term solution while officials work to restore the park’s water infrastructure.

The timing of the restoration will depend on construction and site conditions, but park officials say the system could be operational within weeks.

Explore: NBCPalmSprings.com, where we are connecting the Valley.