Trump’s $5,000 Check Proposal Sparks Questions Over Cost and Funding

President Donald Trump’s proposal to give every adult U.S. citizen a $5,000 payment if Republicans retain control of Congress is facing questions over how the plan would be funded, whether Congress would approve it and how it could affect the federal budget.

Trump announced the proposal Wednesday night during the Republican Party’s first-ever midterm convention in Dallas. He said the payments would be issued if Republicans win control of both the House and Senate in the November midterm elections.

Trump did not provide details about how the payments would be financed. Vice President JD Vance has suggested tariff revenue could be used, but the Congressional Budget Office estimates the federal government has collected about $167 billion in tariff revenue during the current fiscal year, far less than the estimated $1.2 trillion cost of sending $5,000 to roughly 240 million adult citizens.

The proposal would require congressional approval. Some Republican lawmakers have expressed support, while others have raised concerns about inflation, the federal deficit and the size of the proposed payments.

The White House has not yet provided a detailed plan explaining who would qualify, how the payments would be distributed or precisely where the money would come from.

Trump has previously proposed direct payments tied to tariff revenue. In 2025, he floated a $2,000 tariff-funded dividend, but that proposal was not implemented.

The latest proposal comes as the administration and Republican lawmakers face continued concerns about the cost of living and the economy ahead of the November elections.

For now, the $5,000 payment remains a proposal rather than an approved federal benefit. Its implementation would depend on legislation being passed and funding being authorized.

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