CA, US & World
U.S. Destroys Five Iranian Oil Tankers After Missile Attacks on Navy Warship
U.S. Central Command said American forces destroyed five Iranian crude oil tankers Tuesday after Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) twice attempted to strike a U.S. Navy warship with ballistic missiles over a two-day period.
According to CENTCOM, the U.S. warship successfully evaded both missile attacks and continued its patrol in regional waters. The military said no American service members were injured. Before the strikes, U.S. forces directed the crews of the Iranian tankers to abandon the vessels, which were then rendered inoperable.
The operation is part of a recently announced U.S. policy of targeting Iranian oil carriers in response to attacks that threaten American naval vessels. U.S. officials say 10 Iranian crude oil carriers have been destroyed over the past week under the policy.
Iran said it responded by firing on two U.S. ships and eight commercial tankers. The United States has denied that any of its warships were struck during the latest exchange.
The latest actions mark another escalation in tensions between the United States and Iran, raising concerns about security in and around the Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping route for global energy supplies.
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By: CNN Newsource
September 9, 2026
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