CA, US & World
9/11 Survivor Recalls Escaping World Trade Center Marriott
For Patrick Anderson, September 11, 2001, began as a beautiful morning in New York City and quickly became a fight to survive.
Anderson, an economist from East Lansing, Michigan, was in New York with a coworker for a business economics conference. At the time, his company, Anderson Economic Group, was still getting started.
He was staying at the Marriott World Trade Center, the hotel located between the Twin Towers.
Anderson says he had been on the top floor of World Trade Center 3 until about 8:20 that morning. He returned to his fifth-floor hotel room shortly before the first plane struck.
“At 8:47, I was in my room on the fifth floor when the first plane hit,” Anderson recalled. “I felt it, I heard it.”
Looking outside, Anderson immediately realized something catastrophic had happened.
The hotel was later destroyed when the World Trade Center towers collapsed.
Anderson says he heard instructions to stay in his room but began experiencing a growing sense that he needed to leave.
“I got the feeling that terrible things, not bad things, terrible things were happening,” he said.
Anderson described a moment when he felt what he interpreted as a touch on his shoulder, which he viewed as a sign that he needed to get out.
When he finally had an opportunity to escape, Anderson ran south with other people.
Then the second plane flew overhead and struck the other tower.
“That was a point for me like it was for, you know, millions of other Americans where you realized what was happening,” Anderson said.
Twenty-five years later, Anderson has turned his experience into a commitment to remembrance. He serves as a trustee with the Michigan Remembers Fund, an organization focused on preserving the memory of September 11 for future generations.
Anderson says survivors have a responsibility to share firsthand accounts with people who were not alive or old enough to remember the attacks.
“Those of us that survived, I think, have a certain duty to remember those that didn't,” Anderson said.
He also believes firsthand accounts can help ensure the historical record of September 11 remains grounded in the experiences of those who were there.
For Anderson, remembering the nearly 3,000 people killed that day is not simply about looking back. It is about ensuring future generations understand what happened and why it remains significant a quarter-century later.
Explore: NBCPalmSprings.com, where we are connecting the Valley.
By: CNN Newsource
September 11, 2026
Latest Instagram Posts
25 years later, the memories of 9/11 remain vivid for the firefighters who witnessed the tragedy firsthand. A longtime FDNY firefighter reflects on the trauma, loss and moments that have stayed with him a quarter-century after the attacks. #911 #September11 #NeverForget #FDNY #Firefighter #911Anniversary #25YearsLater #NewYorkCity #Remembering911 #NBCTPalmSprings
A troubling history is coming to light in a Palm Desert husband’s death. 65-year old Vicky Kim is accused in the death of her husband — but prosecutors say she had previously faced several domestic violence cases involving him. The Riverside County District Attorney’s Office says it had secured protective orders against Kim before a judge later resolved her cases as misdemeanors, released her from custody and terminated those orders. Now, Kim is expected to be arraigned in connection with her husband’s death. Court records allege the weapon used was a flagpole.
☕️🔥 How hot is TOO hot? A new study finds that drinking scalding-hot beverages may be linked to nearly 3 times the risk of esophageal cancer—the most common type of cancer affecting the esophagus. The takeaway? Let that coffee, tea or other hot drink cool down before taking a sip. ❤️ #HealthNews #EsophagealCancer #CancerRisk #HotBeverages #Coffee #Tea #CancerAwareness #HealthyHabits #HealthTips
☕️ Social Time with Thalia & Jerry. The squishy craze!
Coachella city council unanimously approved an anti-nepotism rule that ban an any Councilmember from appointing a family member or household member to the city’s commissions and committees. Tune in to our 11 p.m newscast as our @newsbyalondra breaks down the policy.
An anti-nepotism rule will be discussed and voted on at tonight’s Coachella City Council meeting - that would ban city council members from appointing their own family members or household members to commissions and committees. Tune in to our 8:30 p.m newscast and our socials and website as our @newsbyalondra brings us the latest details on that final vote.
☕️ Social Time with Thalia & Jerry. What’s your favorite NFL team?
A major cleanup is underway after powerful waves damaged 14 beachfront homes near Capistrano Beach in Orange County. Residents are concerned their homes could remain vulnerable without protective measures in place. Crews are clearing debris, while efforts to bring in protective boulders were delayed by high tide. #California #OrangeCounty #CapistranoBeach #CoastalWaves #Beachfront #WeatherNews
Two new Girl Scout cookies are coming in 2027 🍪 Meet Sparkables: a crunchy oatmeal cookie with chocolate chips and colorful sprinkles, developed with Partake in a facility designed to avoid the nine major food allergens. And for the pups: Patch Pals 🐾 Soft-baked, blueberry muffin-flavored dog cookies in four adorable designs. Both will be available online beginning in January. Which one are you most excited to try? #GirlScouts #GirlScoutCookies #NewCookies #DogTreats #FoodAllergyFriendly #CookieSeason
It’s more than just dancing — it’s fitness, confidence and community. A Coachella Valley dance studio is helping adults move their bodies, have fun and step into their power, one class at a time. And during Beyoncé’s birthday week, the energy was turned all the way up. “When in doubt, twerk it out.” See how VXN Worldwide Dance Company is getting the Valley moving — and building confidence along the way. Read more at NBCPalmSprings.com. #CoachellaValley #PalmSprings #Dance #Fitness #Community NBCPalmSprings