CA, US & World
Coachella Valley Communities Mark 25 Years Since 9/11 Attacks
Friday marks 25 years since the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people and changed the United States and communities around the world.
Thousands gathered at the National September 11 Memorial and Museum in New York City for a ceremony honoring the victims. Families of those killed joined dignitaries and other attendees as the names of the victims were read aloud.
Cellist Yo-Yo Ma performed during the ceremony, while bells marked moments of silence corresponding with key moments of the attacks.
Four commercial airplanes were hijacked on September 11, 2001. Two were flown into the World Trade Center towers in New York, one struck the Pentagon and a fourth crashed in Pennsylvania after passengers and crew members attempted to regain control of the aircraft.
Twenty-five years later, the anniversary continues to carry a personal meaning for survivors, families and first responders.
Across the Coachella Valley, communities gathered Friday morning to remember those who died and honor the people who responded to the attacks.
The Palm Springs Fire Department held its annual remembrance ceremony at Fire Station 2, continuing a tradition that began following the attacks. Firefighters, community members and city leaders gathered for a moment of silence.
Palm Springs Fire Chief said he was honored to continue the department's long-running tradition of remembering September 11.
“I’m honored and proud to be a part of it and to continue that tradition,” the fire chief said.
Palm Springs Mayor Ron deHarte also reflected on his memories of September 11, describing the uncertainty and fear many Americans experienced that day.
“I was actually alone when it happened,” he said, recalling feelings of shock, heartbreak and fear as it became unclear whether additional attacks were coming.
He also emphasized the resilience that followed.
“But we are also strong, and so we rebuilt,” he said, while honoring those who sacrificed their lives.
Remembrance ceremonies were also held in Cathedral City and Indio, giving residents across the Valley an opportunity to reflect on the lives lost and the first responders and ordinary people who stepped forward during one of the darkest days in American history.
Twenty-five years later, those stories continue to be remembered by a new generation — ensuring the people and sacrifices of September 11 are not forgotten.
Explore: NBCPalmSprings.com, where we are connecting the Valley.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 11, 2026
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