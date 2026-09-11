Ford to Invest $1 Billion in Kentucky Truck Plant Paint Shop

Ford plans to invest $1 billion to build a new paint shop at its Kentucky Truck Plant in Louisville as the automaker continues expanding its manufacturing operations in the state.

The new facility will replace the plant’s existing paint shop. Ford said the project is intended to improve vehicle quality and make the painting process more efficient.

“For more than a century, Ford and Kentucky have grown together, and we’re investing to ensure that relationship remains strong for generations to come,” Ford President and CEO Jim Farley said. “These investments demonstrate our confidence in Kentucky’s workforce, our commitment to American manufacturing and our belief that the future of mobility and energy will be built right here in the United States.”

Construction on the new paint shop is expected to begin by the end of 2026.

The announcement comes more than a year after Ford outlined a separate $2 billion investment in its Louisville Assembly Plant. That project is aimed at transforming the facility into the home of Ford’s Universal EV Platform.

The Louisville Assembly Plant is also expected to produce the Ford Fathom, a midsize electric pickup truck scheduled to launch in 2027. Ford officials say the assembly plant investment is expected to create approximately 2,200 jobs in Louisville.

Ford is also investing approximately $2 billion in the former BlueOval SK facility in Hardin County. The Glendale facilities are expected to manufacture energy storage systems, with production scheduled to begin in late 2027.

That project is expected to create at least 2,200 jobs in Hardin County.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said the latest investment reflects Ford’s longstanding relationship with the state and its workforce.

“Today’s announcement highlights Ford’s longstanding commitment to our state and to our workforce,” Beshear said.

The combined investments represent a significant expansion of Ford’s manufacturing and energy operations across Kentucky, with projects spanning vehicle production, electric vehicles and energy storage.

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