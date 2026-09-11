Ocean Way Festival canceled after beach erosion in Santa Monica

The Ocean Way Festival has been canceled after significant beach erosion caused by Hurricane Maria made the planned Santa Monica Beach venue unsafe, organizers said.

The festival, produced by Los Angeles-based promoter Golden Voice, had been scheduled for September 26 and 27 at Santa Monica Beach.

According to organizers, the city of Santa Monica made the decision to cancel the event after assessing the condition of the beach following the hurricane.

The erosion left the site unable to safely accommodate the festival as planned.

Golden Voice said plans are already underway to bring the Ocean Way Festival back to Santa Monica in 2027.

The cancellation comes as the city deals with the effects of the hurricane and the resulting changes to the beachfront.

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