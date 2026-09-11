CA, US & World
Pennsylvania Teacher Uses Flight 93 Connection to Teach 9/11 Lessons
For today's K-12 students, the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks are history. For one Pennsylvania teacher, however, teaching the lessons of that day is also deeply personal.
Marty Runzer, a fifth-grade teacher in West Chester, Pennsylvania, was one of 40 educators selected to participate in a summer symposium at the Flight 93 National Memorial.
The program, organized by the University of Pittsburgh School of Education, focused on helping educators develop age-appropriate ways to teach students about the September 11 attacks and the significance of Flight 93.
Runzer has a unique connection to the story.
Before becoming a teacher, she worked as a flight attendant for United Airlines. She was on maternity leave on September 11, 2001, and was scheduled to return to flying about two weeks later.
As television networks displayed the names of passengers and crew members aboard the four hijacked aircraft, Runzer began to recognize people connected to her own career.
“That’s when things really started crashing down for me, like these might be people I know,” Runzer said.
United Flight 93 was hijacked along with three other commercial aircraft on September 11. Passengers and crew members attempted to regain control of the plane after learning about the other attacks. The aircraft ultimately crashed into a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania, before reaching its intended target in Washington.
Runzer said flight attendant Sandra Bradshaw was one week ahead of her in training. She had also flown multiple times with senior flight attendant Lorraine Bay.
Those personal memories became part of the lesson plans developed during the symposium. Runzer and other educators used stories of four Flight 93 heroes to create classroom material centered on concepts students can understand, including kindness, courage and responsibility.
“Lorraine showed a lot of kindness, so how can we make others feel welcome even if we don’t know them?” Runzer said.
Runzer began teaching in 2006. During her first year, she wore her former flight attendant wings on September 11 and told her students that she had lost colleagues in the attacks.
Over the years, she has expanded the way she discusses the anniversary with her students, while emphasizing that September 11 happened before they were born.
“I tell the kids, you can be an everyday superhero too. Anybody can be.”
The goal, Runzer says, is to ensure the stories and lessons of September 11 continue to be passed from one generation to the next.
Explore: NBCPalmSprings.com, where we are connecting the Valley.
By: CNN Newsource
September 11, 2026
Latest Instagram Posts
25 years later, the memories of 9/11 remain vivid for the firefighters who witnessed the tragedy firsthand. A longtime FDNY firefighter reflects on the trauma, loss and moments that have stayed with him a quarter-century after the attacks. #911 #September11 #NeverForget #FDNY #Firefighter #911Anniversary #25YearsLater #NewYorkCity #Remembering911 #NBCTPalmSprings
A troubling history is coming to light in a Palm Desert husband’s death. 65-year old Vicky Kim is accused in the death of her husband — but prosecutors say she had previously faced several domestic violence cases involving him. The Riverside County District Attorney’s Office says it had secured protective orders against Kim before a judge later resolved her cases as misdemeanors, released her from custody and terminated those orders. Now, Kim is expected to be arraigned in connection with her husband’s death. Court records allege the weapon used was a flagpole.
☕️🔥 How hot is TOO hot? A new study finds that drinking scalding-hot beverages may be linked to nearly 3 times the risk of esophageal cancer—the most common type of cancer affecting the esophagus. The takeaway? Let that coffee, tea or other hot drink cool down before taking a sip. ❤️ #HealthNews #EsophagealCancer #CancerRisk #HotBeverages #Coffee #Tea #CancerAwareness #HealthyHabits #HealthTips
☕️ Social Time with Thalia & Jerry. The squishy craze!
Coachella city council unanimously approved an anti-nepotism rule that ban an any Councilmember from appointing a family member or household member to the city’s commissions and committees. Tune in to our 11 p.m newscast as our @newsbyalondra breaks down the policy.
An anti-nepotism rule will be discussed and voted on at tonight’s Coachella City Council meeting - that would ban city council members from appointing their own family members or household members to commissions and committees. Tune in to our 8:30 p.m newscast and our socials and website as our @newsbyalondra brings us the latest details on that final vote.
☕️ Social Time with Thalia & Jerry. What’s your favorite NFL team?
A major cleanup is underway after powerful waves damaged 14 beachfront homes near Capistrano Beach in Orange County. Residents are concerned their homes could remain vulnerable without protective measures in place. Crews are clearing debris, while efforts to bring in protective boulders were delayed by high tide. #California #OrangeCounty #CapistranoBeach #CoastalWaves #Beachfront #WeatherNews
Two new Girl Scout cookies are coming in 2027 🍪 Meet Sparkables: a crunchy oatmeal cookie with chocolate chips and colorful sprinkles, developed with Partake in a facility designed to avoid the nine major food allergens. And for the pups: Patch Pals 🐾 Soft-baked, blueberry muffin-flavored dog cookies in four adorable designs. Both will be available online beginning in January. Which one are you most excited to try? #GirlScouts #GirlScoutCookies #NewCookies #DogTreats #FoodAllergyFriendly #CookieSeason
It’s more than just dancing — it’s fitness, confidence and community. A Coachella Valley dance studio is helping adults move their bodies, have fun and step into their power, one class at a time. And during Beyoncé’s birthday week, the energy was turned all the way up. “When in doubt, twerk it out.” See how VXN Worldwide Dance Company is getting the Valley moving — and building confidence along the way. Read more at NBCPalmSprings.com. #CoachellaValley #PalmSprings #Dance #Fitness #Community NBCPalmSprings