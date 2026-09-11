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Record-setting Cyclospora outbreak linked to iceberg lettuce is over
A record-setting Cyclospora outbreak linked to iceberg lettuce from Taylor Farms de Mexico is officially over, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The CDC announced Friday, September 11, that the multistate outbreak has ended. Federal officials say the recalled lettuce is no longer available in stores or restaurants, and there is no longer a risk of getting cyclosporiasis from that specific source.
The outbreak was linked to iceberg lettuce sourced from central Mexico and processed by Taylor Farms de Mexico. The company began a voluntary recall in July after FDA traceback and epidemiological investigations linked the lettuce to illnesses.
The outbreak grew to more than 12,000 laboratory-confirmed illnesses, making it a major driver of the increase in Cyclospora cases reported across the country this year. Two deaths were reported in Michigan, and hundreds of people were hospitalized.
Health officials say the number of new infections has significantly declined. The recalled products had best-by dates that have passed, and the FDA says audit checks give the agency confidence that the affected lettuce is no longer on the market.
However, the investigation into how the contamination occurred is not over.
The FDA continues to investigate the root cause of the outbreak, including its work with Mexican officials and lettuce growers and processors. The agency says it plans to use what it learns to help prevent future Cyclospora outbreaks.
Cyclospora is a parasite that can cause an intestinal illness known as Cyclosporas. The illness is commonly associated with gastrointestinal symptoms, including diarrhea.
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By: CNN Newsource
September 11, 2026
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