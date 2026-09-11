Trump Doubles Down on $5,000 Dividend Proposal at GOP Convention

President Donald Trump is doubling down on his proposal to provide a $5,000 “dividend” to adult Americans if Republicans retain control of the House and Senate in the November midterm elections.

Trump made the proposal during the Republican Party’s midterm convention in Dallas, where Vice President JD Vance delivered the keynote address. Trump returned to the proposal during the convention’s second night.

The president has described the payment as a dividend tied to the revenue generated by his administration’s tariff policies. However, he has not provided a detailed plan for how the payments would be administered or authorized. The proposal would require congressional action.

The potential cost is one of the central questions surrounding the proposal. Estimates put the total price at more than $1 trillion, depending on eligibility and the number of recipients. FactCheck.org estimates that providing $5,000 to every adult citizen would cost roughly $1.2 trillion.

Trump has previously proposed using tariff revenue to provide payments to Americans. A $2,000 tariff-funded dividend he discussed last year has not been distributed.

During his convention speech, Trump also defended his administration's handling of the conflict with Iran and rising energy costs, saying he would make the same decisions again.

Vance addressed Republicans who are concerned about the economy and the conflict, urging them not to abandon the party over disagreements on individual policies.

Democrats have criticized the $5,000 proposal. Rep. Robert Garcia of California said the proposed dividend will not happen.

Trump, meanwhile, has continued to link the payment to the outcome of the November election. When asked why the government would not distribute the money immediately, Trump said the reason was that Democrats could not do it.

The proposal remains just that — a proposal. No $5,000 payments have been authorized, and Congress would need to approve legislation before such a program could be implemented.

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