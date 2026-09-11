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Trump Reposts January 6 Video on 25th Anniversary of 9/11
President Donald Trump reposted a video Friday showing him telling supporters who had stormed the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, to go home, hours after he attended a Pentagon ceremony marking the 25th anniversary of the September 11 attacks.
Trump posted the roughly one-minute video in full on his Truth Social account without additional context, according to CNN. In the video, Trump repeated his false claim that he won the 2020 presidential election before urging those at the Capitol to leave.
The White House said Trump reposted the video as a reminder of what it described as the Biden administration and Democrats' use of the justice system against him.
Trump's federal criminal case related to efforts to overturn the 2020 election was dismissed after he won the 2024 presidential election. The Justice Department had previously charged Trump in connection with efforts to overturn the election results and the events surrounding January 6.
Trump has continued to make unsubstantiated claims about election fraud in recent months. His repost came as Republicans held their midterm convention, where he urged supporters to help the party maintain control of Congress. Reuters reported that Trump used the convention to frame the November elections around his leadership.
The January 6 video was originally released hours after supporters of Trump breached the Capitol as Congress was meeting to certify the 2020 election results. In it, Trump told those involved that they needed to leave while also describing them in sympathetic terms.
The anniversary of the Capitol attack has remained a political issue as Trump and other Republicans continue to discuss the events of January 6. Trump has also granted clemency to people convicted in connection with the Capitol attack.
Friday's repost came as Americans gathered across the country to mark 25 years since the September 11 attacks. At the Pentagon, where one of four hijacked planes crashed in 2001, Trump participated in a ceremony honoring the 184 people killed there.
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By: CNN Newsource
September 11, 2026
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Palm Desert’s future takes center stage next week. The Palm Desert Area Chamber of Commerce presents the 2026 State of the City Address & Luncheon on Friday, September 18, at the JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort. The event brings together local business leaders, community members and city stakeholders for an inside look at the priorities, opportunities and future of Palm Desert. Friday, September 18 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort Palm Desert Individual tickets are $85 for Chamber members and $95 for non-members. Get the details and registration information from the Palm Desert Area Chamber of Commerce. #PalmDesert #StateOfTheCity #CoachellaValley #PalmDesertBusiness #GreaterPalmSprings #PalmDesertChamber
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