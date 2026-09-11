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Woman Loses $23,000 After Scammer Impersonates Pastor in Email
A Texas woman lost $23,000 after a scammer impersonated her pastor in an email and convinced her to purchase gift cards for church volunteers.
Kathy Adamo said the message appeared to come directly from her pastor and asked her to help with what was described as a project to thank church volunteers.
The scammer also urged Adamo to keep the request a secret, telling her the gift cards were intended to be a surprise.
Adamo said she believes the scammer may have studied her pastor's online presence, including YouTube videos, to make the messages sound authentic.
"I would swear it was him on the email," Adamo said.
The deception continued until Adamo received what appeared to be a reimbursement check. She said Wells Fargo later contacted her and told her the check was fraudulent.
The experience changed the way Adamo approaches unexpected requests for money.
"I'm, I've been too trustworthy, but not anymore," she said.
Mac Vaughn, chaplain for the Grimes County Sheriff's Office, said scams involving trusted community figures can have effects beyond the immediate financial loss. He said they can also damage people's confidence in organizations such as churches.
Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell urged people to slow down and verify suspicious communications before taking action.
Sowell said he wishes people would contact law enforcement or someone they trust when they receive questionable requests.
"Take a break here, let's think about this," Sowell said.
He hopes increased awareness will help prevent others from becoming victims of similar scams.
The case highlights a common tactic used in impersonation scams: criminals use the identity of someone a victim already knows and trusts, then create a sense of urgency or secrecy to discourage the victim from verifying the request.
Anyone who receives an unexpected request for gift cards, money or other financial information should independently contact the person who supposedly sent the message before responding. Do not rely on contact information contained in the suspicious message.
Adamo has also received support through a GoFundMe campaign established to help her recover from the financial loss.
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By: CNN Newsource
September 11, 2026
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