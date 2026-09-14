The Pitt wins top drama honors at 78th annual Emmy Awards

Television’s biggest stars gathered Sunday for the 78th annual Emmy Awards, with several shows and performers making their mark on the night.

The Pitt took home the Emmy for Best Drama Series, while Noah Wyle won Best Drama Actor for the second consecutive year.

In comedy, Widow’s Bay was the night’s biggest winner, taking home a record 14 Emmys.

Jean Smart also made Emmy history, winning Best Comedy Actress for Hacks for the fifth time.

Raya Seehorn won her first Emmy for Best Drama Actress for Pluribus.

Other major winners included Matthew Rhys, who made Emmy history with his second lead acting win for The Beast and Me.

DTF St. Louis won Best Limited Series, with David Harbour and Linda Cardellini taking home supporting acting awards for the series.

Widow’s Bay also picked up wins for Stephen Root, who won Best Supporting Actor, and Kate O’Flynn, who won Best Supporting Actress.

The Traitors won Best Reality Competition Program, while Alan Cumming took home the award for Best Reality Competition Host.

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