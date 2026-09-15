C.J. Tobey Launches Campaign for Desert Healthcare District Zone 1

As attention turns to the 2026 midterm elections, local races are also beginning to take shape across the Coachella Valley.

C.J. Tobey officially launched his campaign Monday for the Desert Healthcare District’s Zone 1 seat during a reception at the Velvet Rope in Palm Springs.

The Zone 1 seat became vacant earlier this year after former Director Greg Rodriguez resigned. The district’s seven-member board oversees a public health care agency that encompasses the entire Coachella Valley. Zone 1 includes Palm Springs and portions of Cathedral City and Rancho Mirage. The election is scheduled for Nov. 3.

Tobey said he wants to focus on improving health and well-being throughout the community and giving residents a voice in how the district's resources are used.

"I'm all about improving the health and wellbeing of the community," Tobey said.

He pointed to his own experience navigating the health care system, as well as his professional background. Tobey said he began in frontline case management and has since moved into an executive role at GHP Health.

Tobey is also pointing to what he describes as a significant opportunity for the Desert Healthcare District as the district moves forward with its long-term agreement involving Desert Regional Medical Center.

The district owns the Desert Regional Medical Center campus, while Tenet Healthcare operates the hospital facilities under a lease agreement. District officials have described the agency as one of the largest funders in the Coachella Valley.

Tobey said he wants to be one of the seven directors responsible for helping determine how those resources can be used to improve health across the region.

"I want to make sure that I'm one of those seven people on the board of Desert Healthcare District that's listening to the community, bringing people together and coming up with a plan on how to maximize those resources to improve health across the Coachella Valley," Tobey said.

Tobey's campaign also highlights his personal history. He came to the Coachella Valley while experiencing homelessness and lived at Ruth Hardy Park in Palm Springs. With help from others, he eventually moved off the streets and built a career in health care.

The experience, Tobey said, has shaped his perspective on the health care system and the challenges facing people in the community.

The Zone 1 race is one of five Desert Healthcare District board seats on the November ballot. The district says five of the board's seven seats are up for election this year, with Zone 1 remaining vacant following Rodriguez's resignation.

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