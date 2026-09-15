Jimmy Buffett’s $275 Million Trust Battle Highlights Estate Planning Risks

Jimmy Buffett spent decades building a musical and business legacy around his laid-back Margaritaville persona. Nearly three years after his death, a legal dispute involving a trust estimated at $275 million is putting a different focus on his estate plan.

Buffett died in September 2023. His estate plan placed assets estimated at about $275 million into a marital trust for his widow, Jane Buffett, with longtime financial adviser Richard “Rick” Mozenter serving as co-trustee. Their three children are remainder beneficiaries after Jane’s lifetime.

Jane Buffett and Mozenter have filed competing legal actions seeking to remove the other as co-trustee. Their court filings contain competing allegations about the administration and management of the trust. The dispute is scheduled to proceed toward a non-jury trial in January 2027.

The case has also involved Buffett’s children and other members of the family.

Attorney Brian Harnick says disputes like this can arise even when someone has spent years creating a detailed estate plan.

He said disagreements can center on whether the estate documents accurately reflect a person’s wishes, whether someone was improperly influenced or whether questions could be raised about that person’s capacity when decisions were made.

Harnick said families can also be dealing with grief, emotions and unresolved relationships at the same time they are dealing with financial decisions.

For people hoping to avoid similar disputes, Harnick recommends working with a qualified estate-planning attorney and communicating clearly with family members before death.

He said parents should explain their intentions to their children, particularly when assets will not be divided equally. In some circumstances, he said, a separate letter explaining the reasoning behind an estate plan can provide additional context for family members.

Harnick also recommends having an estate plan that includes a will or trust.

The Buffett dispute illustrates why estate planning involves more than simply deciding who receives assets. How trustees are selected, how responsibilities are divided and how family members understand the plan can all become important after someone dies.

The legal proceedings involving Buffett’s trust remain ongoing, and the allegations made by the parties have not been resolved by a final trial judgment.

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