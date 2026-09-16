AppleTV's 'Widow's Bay' Boosts Tourism in Massachusetts Town

Apple TV+ series Widows Bay has won a record 14 Emmy Awards.

The show is set in a fictional New England seaside town, but many scenes are filmed in Rockport, Massachusetts, about an hour north of Boston.

Town officials say the series has helped increase tourism, with fans visiting Rockport after seeing the town featured on the show.

The series stars Emmy Award winner Matthew Rhys as the town's mayor, as residents deal with paranormal activity while their community becomes a tourist hotspot.

Season two is expected to begin filming in March.