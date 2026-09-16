Federal Reserve Weighs Interest Rate Decision as Inflation Remains Elevated

The Federal Reserve is meeting Wednesday with interest rates at the center of attention as policymakers weigh continued inflation pressures against the cost of borrowing for consumers and businesses.

The Federal Open Market Committee is scheduled to announce its latest policy decision Wednesday, with Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh set to hold a news conference afterward. The Fed's most recent published effective federal funds rate was 3.63% on Sept. 14.

Higher interest rates generally make borrowing more expensive, affecting products such as credit cards, auto loans and mortgages. Mortgage rates have also remained elevated, adding another cost for prospective homebuyers.

Energy prices are an additional concern for the economy. Higher oil and diesel prices can increase transportation costs, which can then affect the prices consumers pay for goods, including groceries.

The Congressional Budget Office released a report Tuesday examining the economic and budgetary effects of the current armed conflict involving Iran. CBO said a prolonged conflict that disrupts oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz could put upward pressure on prices and slow global economic growth.

The Fed has a dual mandate to promote maximum employment and stable prices. Its decisions can affect borrowing costs throughout the economy, although consumer rates such as mortgages are also influenced by broader financial-market conditions.

The current meeting comes as households continue to deal with higher prices for everyday expenses. For consumers already facing increased costs at the gas pump and grocery store, changes in interest rates could add another factor to household budgets.

The Federal Reserve's decision and updated economic projections are expected to provide additional insight into how policymakers view inflation, employment and the path for interest rates.

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