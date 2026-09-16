House holds Leon Black in contempt over Epstein investigation

The U.S. House of Representatives voted Wednesday to hold billionaire investor Leon Black in contempt of Congress over his refusal to comply with subpoenas issued as part of lawmakers’ investigation into Jeffrey Epstein.

The House approved the measure unanimously, sending the matter to the Department of Justice for possible prosecution.

The House Oversight Committee had recommended the contempt finding after Black declined to appear for a scheduled deposition and failed to provide requested nondisclosure agreements connected to the investigation.

Black previously appeared voluntarily for a closed-door interview with the committee in June, but the session ended after he declined to answer questions about nondisclosure agreements. The committee later issued subpoenas requiring him to testify and provide documents.

Black has challenged the subpoenas in federal court, suing the House Oversight Committee and its chairman, Republican Rep. James Comer of Kentucky. His attorneys have argued that the committee is seeking information that does not exist or is unrelated to Epstein.

Black’s legal team has also disputed the allegations that he withheld relevant information, saying he provided the only Epstein-related confidentiality agreement he knew about.

During his earlier congressional interview, Black said he did not know the extent of Epstein’s criminal activities. Black has acknowledged a longstanding business relationship with Epstein and has said he regrets employing him.

The House Oversight Committee is investigating Epstein’s relationships and how the federal government handled investigations into his crimes.

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