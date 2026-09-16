CA, US & World
Three Killed, One Injured in Chatsworth Helicopter Crash
CHATSWORTH (CNS) - A National Transportation Safety Board
investigative team, along with the Federal Aviation Administration, is expected
in Chatsworth today to begin trying to determine the cause of the crash of a
television news helicopter that killed three people and injured two others.
The crash of NewsChopper4 occurred just before 7 p.m. Tuesday between
two commercial buildings at 9151 Mason Ave., near Nordhoff Street, the Los
Angeles Fire Department reported.
Reporter Eliana Moreno and pilot George Marciniw were killed aboard
the helicopter which is operated by Angel City Air and provided news coverage
for NBC4 and its Spanish-language sister station, Telemundo 52, NBC4 announced.
Moreno and Marciniw were both employees of Angel City Air.
Moreno was born in Orange County and graduated from Chapman University
in 2010. She joined the Angel City Air helicopter team in September 2010
and reported for several Southern California media outlets.
Marciniw grew up in Southern California, graduating from Burbank High
School in 1974.
They began flying together in 2023.
``We are deeply saddened to share that a helicopter providing aerial
news coverage for NBC4 and Telemundo 52 was involved in a fatal accident in Los
Angeles on Tuesday evening," NBC4 and Telemundo 52 Los Angeles said in a
statement.
``We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families, friends and
colleagues of those who lost their lives''
The other person killed was on the ground, according to the LAFD.
LAFD Battalion Chief Rico Gross said two on the ground were also injured.
Moreno and Marciniw were covering the collision between an SUV and
Metro bus that left three dead near the site of the helicopter crash.
A worker at a warehouse near the site of the helicopter crash who was
in the parking lot at the time of the crash, was taken to a hospital. He was
``shaken up more emotionally than physically,'' according to ``LA Live News
Tonight.''
The helicopter crash ignited a fire exposing four vehicles, said
Jennifer Middleton of the LAFD. The fire was extinguished.
Four automobiles and two storage containers were damaged by the fire,
Middleton said.
``I'm absolutely devastated by the loss of life in Chatsworth
tonight,'' Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said in a statement shared on social
media. ``My heart is with the families and loved ones of those we lost in the
tragic bus collision and helicopter crash.
``I'm grateful to the City teams who responded so quickly. Please stay
clear of the area as public safety officials remain on scene.''
Supervisor Lindsey Horvath, whose Third District includes Chatsworth,
said she is working with local authorities to understand what happened.
``I'm heartbroken by the devastating crash in Chatsworth. My thoughts
are first and foremost with those who lost their lives, their families and
loved ones, and everyone who was injured,'' she said.
``My office is in close contact with local authorities and Metro as we
work to understand what happened and ensure those affected have the support
they need. Thank you to the first responders who rushed to the scene and are
caring for those in need.''
Supervisor Kathryn Barger said the crash left her ``shocked.''
``I am shocked and deeply saddened by today's tragic helicopter crash
involving members of the NBC4 family,'' said Barger, whose Fifth District
includes Universal City, where NBC4 and Telemundo 52 are based.
``My heart goes out to everyone affected by this devastating loss,
especially the families, friends, and colleagues of those who lost their lives.
I extend my deepest condolences to the entire NBC4 community during this
incredibly difficult time.''
Gov. Gavin Newsom thanked the first responders for ``working
tirelessly throughout the night.''
``Our hearts are with the victims and families of tonight's
devastating Metro bus and helicopter crashes in Chatsworth, and with the entire
NBC4 family,'' Newsom said. ``Thank you to the first responders working
tirelessly tonight.''
The crash was the second fatal crash involving a helicopter reporting
for NBC4. On Aug. 1, 1977, a Bell 206 news helicopter piloted by Francis Gary
Powers ran out of fuel and crashed into a field near Encino, killing Powers and
the aircraft's only passenger, cameraman George Spears.
Powers was best known as the pilot of a U-2 spy plane shot down while
flying a secret CIA spying mission over the Soviet Union in 1960. Powers was
captured and sentenced to 10 years in a Soviet prison for espionage. He served
21 months of his sentence before being released in a prisoner swap in 1962.
Copyright 2026, City News Service, Inc.
By: City News Service
September 16, 2026
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