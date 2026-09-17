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CPSC Warns Parents About Counterfeit Squishy Toy Safety Hazards
Federal safety officials are warning parents about the potential dangers of counterfeit squishy toys, including products that may contain water beads, hazardous chemicals or other materials that do not meet federal safety requirements.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission issued a warning in August about fake and counterfeit squishy toys, saying some products can pose risks including choking, ingestion injuries, chemical exposure and burns. The agency also warned consumers never to microwave or intentionally heat the toys.
The warning follows several recent recalls involving squishy dumpling-shaped toys.
On Sept. 3, the CPSC announced a recall of about 7,200 Rainbow Mystery Squishy Bun toys sold by OKK Trading. The toys contain water beads that can expand if swallowed, creating risks of choking and intestinal obstruction.
Another recall involved about 8,000 GIHNJSI Squeezy Dumplings sold on Amazon. The toys also contain water beads and were recalled because of ingestion, choking and intestinal obstruction hazards.
The CPSC has also issued warnings for other squishy products that have not been recalled.
The agency says counterfeit squishy toys may lack required safety warnings, manufacturer information, age grading and other identifying information. Some may also contain excessive levels of lead, prohibited phthalates or other hazardous substances.
Another concern is a social-media trend encouraging children and teens to microwave squishy toys.
Stewart Mallory, an assistant professor of chemistry and chemical engineering at Penn State, said heating the toys can be particularly dangerous.
“I think something people want to do is put it in the microwave,” Mallory said. “And that's a really dangerous thing to do.”
The CPSC says squishy toys can become dangerously hot when heated or left in hot environments. If a toy bursts, its filling can adhere to skin and continue transferring heat, potentially worsening a burn.
The agency said it has identified 55 shipments of violative squishy toys at U.S. ports and worked with U.S. Customs and Border Protection to prevent 355,683 units from entering the country.
But buying a toy from a major retailer does not necessarily mean the product is authentic or compliant with federal requirements. Counterfeit products can enter the supply chain through third-party sellers.
Lancaster City Fire Marshal Tom Hoffman advised parents to inspect squishy toys for tears, missing safety warnings, missing manufacturer information or other signs that the product may not be legitimate.
The CPSC also recommends avoiding products with a strong chemical odor, oily or unusually sticky surfaces, leaks or coverings that tear easily. Consumers should also check packaging for misspellings, poor-quality printing and missing manufacturer or importer information.
The CPSC advises consumers to stop using any suspect or damaged squishy toy and keep it away from children. The agency also recommends never microwaving or intentionally heating the toys.
For recalled products, consumers should follow the specific disposal and refund instructions provided by the CPSC or manufacturer. The agency's current recall database includes multiple squishy toy recalls and safety warnings issued in September.
Families can report unsafe toys or incidents involving consumer products through SaferProducts.gov.
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By: NBC Palm Springs
September 17, 2026
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