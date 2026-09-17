Heavy Rain Floods Phoenix Area, Disrupts Flights to Palm Springs

Heavy rain hammered the Phoenix area Wednesday, flooding roads, stranding vehicles and disrupting flights between Arizona and Southern California.

Some parts of the Phoenix region received nearly four inches of rain within six hours, according to the National Weather Service. The agency issued multiple flash flood warnings for Maricopa County as thunderstorms produced heavy rainfall.

The National Weather Service warned that flooding was affecting urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses and urged drivers to turn around rather than attempt to cross flooded roads.

Flooding was reported across multiple parts of the Valley. The National Weather Service documented water 6 to 8 inches deep and flowing across a roadway in East Mesa, with several vehicles reported stranded.

Other roads and crossings were also closed as floodwaters rose. Arizona's Family reported water rescues and road closures in Scottsdale and other parts of Maricopa County, with some vehicles stranded in roughly 2 feet of standing water.

The storms also affected air travel.

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport issued ground stops Wednesday as heavy rain moved through the area. The restrictions affected flights departing from and arriving at Phoenix, with some flights to the Coachella Valley also experiencing delays.

First responders also helped motorists caught in the flooding. In one incident, a police officer helped push a stranded vehicle out of floodwater. The driver was able to get out safely.

The National Weather Service had warned that heavy rainfall and localized flash flooding would be the primary threats as abundant moisture moved across Arizona.

By Thursday, the weather pattern had begun to change, with the National Weather Service reporting that much drier air was moving into the region and that rain chances would drop significantly through the weekend.

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