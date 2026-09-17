House Leaves Washington Early, Delaying Hegseth Impeachment Vote

The U.S. House has left Washington early for its pre-midterm election recess, canceling votes that had been scheduled for Thursday and delaying consideration of a resolution to impeach Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

House Speaker Mike Johnson announced Wednesday that lawmakers would return to their districts to campaign ahead of the Nov. 3 midterm elections. The House had been scheduled to continue working through Thursday before beginning the recess.

Johnson said lawmakers should return home to discuss the work Congress has completed with voters.

“It’s time for our members to go home to their districts and make their case to the American people,” Johnson said.

The early adjournment also prevents an immediate vote on an impeachment resolution introduced by Republican Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky against Hegseth.

Massie filed the resolution Tuesday, accusing Hegseth of actions related to U.S. military operations in Iran that Massie argues were taken without congressional authorization. Because the resolution was filed as a privileged resolution, House rules required lawmakers to take it up within two legislative days.

Massie criticized the decision to send lawmakers home, arguing that Congress should remain in session to address unfinished business.

Johnson has dismissed Massie’s impeachment effort as a “stunt” and defended the House’s legislative record. The speaker has also said the House has accomplished a significant amount of work during the current session.

The House did complete several votes before leaving Washington Wednesday, including passage of a major Russia sanctions bill that now goes to President Donald Trump. The House also approved other legislation before adjourning.

The House’s narrow Republican majority has made the scheduling of votes particularly significant. Massie’s impeachment resolution will now remain unresolved until lawmakers return after the midterm elections.

The House is scheduled to reconvene after the November elections, although Johnson said lawmakers remain subject to a 48-hour notice to return to Washington if necessary.

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