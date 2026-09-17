CA, US & World
Kennedy Center Closure Draws Mixed Reactions in President Kennedy’s Hometown
The closure of the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., is drawing reactions in Boston, where the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum preserves the former president’s legacy.
The Kennedy Center board voted Tuesday to immediately close the main building, citing financial and structural problems and plans for major renovations. The decision came hours after a federal judge blocked efforts to add President Donald Trump’s name to the building without congressional approval.
The center has faced months of legal and financial disputes. The board has proposed a renovation estimated at about $257 million, while the Trump administration has pushed for changes to the building and its branding. A federal judge has ruled that Congress would need to approve changes to the Kennedy Center’s name or the addition of memorials honoring Trump.
In Boston, visitors outside the JFK Library offered differing views about the controversy and the significance of the Kennedy Center.
The library’s archives contain material documenting Kennedy’s support for the creation of a national cultural center. The project eventually became the Kennedy Center, which opened after Kennedy’s death during the administration of President Lyndon B. Johnson.
Historian and author Tom Whalen, who has written about the Kennedy family, said Kennedy’s death helped push the cultural center project forward.
“Under President Kennedy, he did some major fundraising to create the Cultural Center, which was finished under Lyndon Johnson in the ’60s,” Whalen said.
Kennedy also spoke publicly about the importance of culture and the arts.
“Art knows no national boundaries,” Kennedy said in remarks featured in the library’s archives.
In another statement, Kennedy described art as a force that could bring creative talent from across society together.
Whalen said the current controversy could affect how some people view Kennedy’s cultural legacy.
“And that’s another casualty here,” Whalen said. “President Kennedy, he was a new, a different kind of president. Because he thought, not only was politics important, but so was culture. We should elevate it.”
The Kennedy Center board’s closure plan calls for major repair and restoration work while continuing some programming at the REACH and at off-site venues.
The legal dispute over the closure and the proposed renovation remains ongoing. On Thursday, a federal judge ordered the Trump administration to provide at least 30 days’ notice before taking steps toward demolishing the Kennedy Center.
For Kennedy admirers in Boston, the debate has become another chapter in the continuing discussion over the former president’s legacy and his vision for the role of the arts in American life.
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By: NBC Palm Springs
September 17, 2026
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