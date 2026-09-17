Olive Garden Tops Restaurant Rankings Among Most Generations

Generations may disagree on plenty of things, but they appear to share a favorite when it comes to casual dining.

According to YouGov’s annual restaurant brand rankings, Olive Garden was the top choice among Baby Boomers, Gen X and Millennials.

Gen Z was the outlier, with the younger generation choosing Chili’s as its favorite casual dining chain.

The rankings sparked some debate over which restaurant has the better menu, from Olive Garden’s unlimited breadsticks to Chili’s famous baby back ribs.