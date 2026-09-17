Paleta Festival brings music, culture and community to Hemet this weekend

A new festival is bringing music, culture and community to Hemet this weekend.

The Paleta Festival takes over the historic Ramona Bowl Amphitheater on Sept. 19 and 20, featuring live music, mariachi performances, art and plenty of paletas and ice cream.

Organizers say the festival is designed to celebrate music, culture and community, bringing together different forms of entertainment and local culture in one event.

In addition to live performances, attendees can enjoy art and food while celebrating the popular Mexican frozen treat that gives the festival its name.

Tickets start at $15.

The Paleta Festival will be held at the Ramona Bowl Amphitheater in Hemet on Saturday, Sept. 19, and Sunday, Sept. 20.

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