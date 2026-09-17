U.S. military releases video of airman rescue mission in Iran

The U.S. military has released video showing portions of a dramatic operation to rescue an American airman who was stranded deep inside Iran after his fighter jet was shot down in April.

The airman was the weapons systems officer aboard an F-15E Strike Eagle that was shot down over Iran on April 2. Both crew members ejected and landed separately inside Iranian territory.

The pilot was rescued several hours later, but the weapons systems officer remained stranded for more than a day before U.S. special operations forces located and extracted him.

U.S. Central Command said both service members were successfully rescued during separate search-and-rescue missions.

The newly released footage shows portions of the operation, including U.S. aircraft supporting the rescue and Air Force pararescue personnel reaching the stranded airman.

The airman suffered serious injuries after ejecting from the damaged aircraft but was able to evade Iranian forces while waiting for help.

President Donald Trump announced the rescue at the time, describing it as one of the most daring search-and-rescue operations in U.S. history. Trump also said the airman was injured but would be “just fine.”

The Pentagon later said the rescue involved a large force of aircraft, including combat rescue helicopters, search-and-rescue aircraft and Air Force special warfare personnel.

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