AI Technology Helps Sharpen the Live Music Experience at the Hollywood Bowl

Artificial intelligence is making its way into another part of the entertainment industry — the live concert experience.

New technology is being used to help improve how audiences hear performers on stage, including at some of the most iconic music venues.

At the Hollywood Bowl, the Los Angeles Philharmonic is using technology designed to make voices and other sounds easier to distinguish during performances.

Kelvin Vu, vice president of operations for the Los Angeles Philharmonic, is among those working with the technology.

The system comes from L-Acoustics, a company known for professional sound systems used at concerts and other large-scale events.

L-Acoustics CEO Laurent Vaissié describes the technology as part of a new approach to managing sound in live environments.

The goal is to improve what audio engineers call source intelligibility — essentially making it easier for an audience to distinguish individual sounds, including a singer's voice, within a larger mix.

NBC News correspondent Steve Patterson reports from Hollywood on how the technology is changing the way audiences experience live music.

The technology is not limited to the Hollywood Bowl. The package notes that L-Acoustics' “Source Intelligibility” technology is currently being used on tours featuring artists including The Weeknd, Bruno Mars, Jay-Z and Benson Boone.

As artificial intelligence continues to move into different areas of entertainment, live sound is becoming another place where the technology is being tested and deployed.

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