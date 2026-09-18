CA, US & World
New Public Charge Rule Takes Effect for Certain Green Card Applicants
A new federal public charge rule takes effect Friday, Sept. 18, changing how the Department of Homeland Security evaluates whether certain immigrants seeking permanent residency could become a public charge.
The rule applies to qualifying green card applications submitted on or after Sept. 18. USCIS guidance says the updated policy applies to people seeking permanent residency through several immigrant visa categories and to certain other applicants subject to the public charge ground of inadmissibility.
Under the updated policy, immigration officials can consider a broader range of factors when determining whether an applicant is likely to become a public charge. The changes follow DHS's July 2026 final rule rescinding the 2022 public charge regulations.
The issue is particularly important for people considering whether to use certain government programs while pursuing permanent residency. The new framework can involve consideration of certain public benefits and the applicant's overall financial circumstances.
However, not every government benefit automatically makes someone a public charge. For example, USCIS materials state that applying for or receiving SNAP does not affect a person's ability to obtain or keep a green card.
The rules also contain important exemptions and exceptions. USCIS guidance says current green card holders who are simply renewing their permanent resident status are not subject to the public charge ground on that basis. People applying for U.S. citizenship are also generally not subject to a public charge determination.
The timing of an application also matters. USCIS says the updated guidance applies to applications postmarked, submitted electronically or involving an admission request on or after Sept. 18, 2026.
Because immigration circumstances vary, attorneys and immigrant-rights organizations recommend that people consider their individual situation before making decisions about benefits or immigration applications.
Anyone who has questions about how the rule applies to a specific case should consult a qualified immigration attorney or another authorized immigration professional rather than assuming that using or applying for a particular benefit will automatically affect their status.
Explore: NBCPalmSprings.com, where we are connecting the Valley.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 18, 2026
Latest Instagram Posts
Alice B. has announced it’s closing its doors. It’s cozy atmosphere and unique seasonal menu made it a must try and even landed it in the Michelin guide. @susanfeniger and @marysuemilliken left their mark on the desert over at Living Out and it will be missed. Here’s a clip from one of our last interviews with Susan.
Cathedral City City Council votes to rename “LGBT+ Days” to “Cathedral City Pride”. The council approved the change in a 5-0 vote during its latest meeting, updating the official name of the city’s annual celebration. Stay tuned with NBC Palm Springs to see what this means to the Coachella Valley Community #CathedralCity #pride #CityCouncil #CoachellaValley #LocalNews
Discover the Coachella Valley with the Everything Palm Springs app. From iconic attractions and hidden gems to local restaurants, shops, entertainment and even filming locations, the map-based app is designed to help both visitors and locals find more of what the desert has to offer. Creator Lindsay Kinkle is also expanding the app with video tours and narrated guides, giving users another way to explore Palm Springs and the surrounding communities. Local businesses like Buena Matcha are also getting a chance to connect with new customers through the platform. As Lindsay says, there’s so much to do and enjoy here — you just have to know where to look. #PalmSprings #CoachellaValley #EverythingPalmSprings #PalmSpringsApp #VisitPalmSprings DesertLife LocalBusiness CoachellaValleyBusiness NBCPalmSprings
Social Time with Thalia & Jerry
What’s next for Palm Desert? Join community leaders, local businesses and regional stakeholders for the 2026 State of the City Address. Topics: • Economic Development • Infrastructure • Public Safety • Community Programs • Palm Desert’s Future CTA: Friday, September 18 | 11:30 AM JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort
Former Silvercrest CEO, William Rodriguez is expected back in court today in connection with the deadly 2024 Cathedral City hit and run that killed a woman. The murder charge was dismissed, but Rodriguez still faces felony hit and run and suspended license charges.
Social Time with Thalia & Jerry
Murder suspect Vicky Kim has once again not been cleared to appear in court. Kim is accused of killing her husband at their Palm Desert condominium complex. Her arraignment has now been delayed three times. Stay tuned with NBC Palm Springs as we track the latest developments in this case. #VickyKim #PalmDesert #CoachellaValley #BreakingNews #CourtUpdate NBCPalmSprings
Palm Springs is mourning the loss of beloved entertainer James “Gypsy” Haake, who has died at 94. Haake began his entertainment career at just 19 years old as a Broadway chorus dancer. After retiring from the stage, he returned to performing at 82, becoming the host of Carnival Cabaret at Oscars in downtown Palm Springs. A longtime friend of our station, Haake was a familiar and beloved figure in the Palm Springs entertainment community — and his contributions were recognized with a star on the Palm Springs Walk of Stars. His career spanned more than seven decades, proving that the spotlight never truly left him. ❤️ Rest in peace, James “Gypsy” Haake. Your legacy will live on in Palm Springs. #JamesGypsyHaake #PalmSprings #PalmSpringsWalkOfStars #CarnivalCabaret #PalmSpringsEntertainment #OscarsPalmSprings #PalmSpringsHistory
Social Time with Thalia & Jerry