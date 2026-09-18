CA, US & World
New York Times Marks 175 Years Since First Edition in 1851
The New York Times is marking the anniversary of its first edition, published on this day in 1851.
The newspaper began as the New-York Daily Times, founded by Henry Jarvis Raymond and George Jones. Its first edition cost one cent and marked the beginning of what would become one of the most recognizable names in American journalism.
Over the decades, the newspaper has reported on major events in U.S. and world history, producing headlines that became part of the historical record.
Among the notable front pages referenced in the newspaper’s history are coverage of President Abraham Lincoln’s assassination in 1865, the sinking of the Titanic in 1912 and the end of the war in Europe in 1945.
The newspaper eventually shortened its name to The New York Times as its readership and influence expanded.
Today, the Times continues to publish across print and digital platforms, covering national and international news as well as politics, business, culture, science, sports and other subjects.
The newspaper says accuracy, fairness and independent journalism remain central to its mission.
From a one-cent newspaper in 1851 to a global digital news organization, The New York Times has remained a significant part of the American news landscape for more than a century.
Explore: NBCPalmSprings.com, where we are connecting the Valley.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 18, 2026
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