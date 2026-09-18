Trump Says CNN, MS NOW and Politico Banned From White House

President Donald Trump said Friday that CNN, MS NOW and Politico are being banned from the White House effective immediately, accusing the three news organizations of repeatedly reporting what he called “fake news.”

Trump announced the move in a post on Truth Social and said additional news organizations could also be targeted. Reuters reported that Trump said the outlets should not be able to report what he characterized as “fiction and lies” about his administration and the United States.

The practical details of the announcement remained unclear Friday. It was not immediately specified whether the move would revoke reporters’ credentials, prevent the organizations from attending White House briefings and events, or affect their participation in the White House press pool.

Reporters from the three organizations were still seen at the White House after Trump’s announcement, according to ABC News. The outlet reported that their press passes did not appear to have been revoked at that point.

Trump later discussed the decision with reporters in the Oval Office and said he did not want the three outlets in the White House, while continuing to criticize their coverage.

The announcement could face legal challenges. Trump’s administration has previously faced litigation over restrictions on White House press access, including a 2018 dispute involving CNN reporter Jim Acosta. A court ordered Acosta’s press credentials restored at the time.

The Associated Press has also been involved in ongoing litigation over restrictions imposed by the Trump administration after the news organization continued using “Gulf of Mexico” in its reporting rather than the administration’s preferred “Gulf of America.”

CNN said in a statement that it stands behind its White House reporting and that the organization has a constitutional right to report without government interference. Politico also said it would continue covering the White House and defend its First Amendment rights.

As of Friday, the precise scope and implementation of the announced restrictions remained unresolved.

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