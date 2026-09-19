Lindsay Clancy Holdout Juror Speaks Out After Murder Trial Mistrial

The latest twist in the Lindsay Clancy murder case is coming from the juror whose position led to a mistrial.

Michael Desronvil, the lone holdout in Clancy’s Massachusetts murder trial, has publicly identified himself and disputed accounts from fellow jurors about what happened during seven days of deliberations.

A judge declared a mistrial on September 4 after the jury failed to reach a unanimous decision on whether Clancy was criminally responsible for the deaths of her three children in 2023. Eleven jurors were prepared to find her not guilty by reason of insanity, while Desronvil maintained that prosecutors had established that Clancy knew what she was doing.

In a statement released by his attorney, Desronvil said, “I didn’t have any doubts,” and said he repeatedly tried to explain theories based on the evidence but felt he was being cut off by other jurors.

He said the physical evidence, testimony from key witnesses and the prosecution’s case convinced him that Clancy knew what she was doing and planned the killings.

That account differs from comments previously made by the jury foreperson, who said Desronvil had acknowledged having reasonable doubt but still would not agree to a finding that Clancy was not criminally responsible because of insanity.

The case has also brought renewed attention to Clancy’s former husband, Patrick Clancy. After the killings, Patrick became the subject of online conspiracy theories about his possible involvement, despite prosecutors charging Lindsay Clancy in the deaths.

Patrick and his new wife, New York physician Dr. Rachel Danis, are now speaking publicly about the case. Danis described Patrick as a supportive partner and said she does not understand how the story surrounding him became distorted.

The Clancy case remains unresolved. The Plymouth County district attorney has not announced whether prosecutors will seek a retrial.

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