Record Diesel Prices Raise Consumer Costs as Iran War Continues

Diesel prices continue to climb across the United States, reaching a record high as the war involving Iran continues to disrupt global energy markets.

The national average price for diesel reached about $6.44 per gallon Friday, according to AAA. Gasoline prices have also climbed sharply, adding to concerns about transportation costs and household expenses.

The latest increases come as fighting and disruptions in the Middle East put additional pressure on global oil and refined fuel supplies.

NBC News business correspondent Allie Canal reported that Iran-backed Houthi forces in Yemen have been involved in fighting around the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a key waterway connecting the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden. Disruptions in major shipping and energy routes can affect oil prices well beyond the immediate region.

Diesel is particularly important to the U.S. economy because it powers the trucks, agricultural equipment and other machinery used to move goods across the country.

When diesel prices rise, transportation companies can face higher operating costs. Businesses may absorb some of those expenses, while other costs can eventually be reflected in prices paid by consumers.

“It is ridiculous,” Christopher Jackson said. “Just imagine everything going up except your pay.”

President Donald Trump has repeatedly said fuel prices will decline when the war ends.

“That’s going to come tumbling down,” Trump said. “That’s going to be like a rocket ship in reverse.”

Trump has also told Axios he faces a major decision regarding Iran, including whether to resume major combat operations.

There is currently no indication from the administration that the conflict is close to ending. At the same time, energy analysts say the current diesel price surge is being driven not only by crude oil supplies but also by damage to refining capacity and low inventories.

A Reuters analysis published Friday said global refining capacity has been reduced by damage to refineries in the Middle East and Russia, contributing to a significant decline in diesel exports. U.S. diesel inventories are also at their lowest seasonal level since at least 1982, according to the analysis.

The higher costs are also becoming a prominent issue as the November midterm elections approach.

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., said the cost of living is an important issue in the campaign.

The federal government and other countries have taken steps to increase available oil supplies. The United States has also participated in coordinated releases from strategic reserves.

The Energy Department announced earlier this year that the United States was carrying out a 172-million-barrel exchange involving the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as part of a coordinated international effort involving 400 million barrels.

For consumers, the impact extends beyond the price displayed at a fuel pump. Diesel is used throughout the transportation and distribution network, meaning sustained higher prices can increase the cost of moving food, manufactured goods and other products.

With diesel prices at record levels, businesses and consumers are watching closely to see how long the increase lasts and whether higher fuel costs continue to spread through the economy.

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