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Republican Candidates Largely Avoid Trump in Midterm TV Ads, CNN Analysis Finds
Republican candidates and outside groups are largely keeping President Donald Trump out of their television advertising as the 2026 midterm elections approach, according to a CNN analysis of political ad spending.
The analysis of AdImpact data found that Republicans aired 12 television ads mentioning Trump from Sept. 1 through Sept. 15, accounting for about $1 million in spending. More than 500 Republican ads were produced during the same period, with total spending exceeding $160 million.
That means less than 1% of Republican television advertising spending during that period was devoted to spots specifically mentioning Trump, according to the CNN analysis.
Democratic candidates and groups took a different approach. CNN found they spent nearly $23 million on 95 television ads mentioning Trump during the first half of September, representing about one-fifth of their advertising spending during that period.
Some Democratic advertisements have directly connected Republican candidates to Trump, including spots in Michigan and Maine.
At the same time, Republican advertisers have focused heavily on other issues. CNN's analysis found Republicans had aired more than 200 television ads about taxation in September, with spending exceeding $70 million. Some of those advertisements highlight Republican support for the One Big Beautiful Bill Act and other policy positions without making Trump the central figure.
There are exceptions to the broader Republican advertising strategy.
In New York, Republican Rep. Mike Lawler has appeared in an advertisement featuring his work with Trump on the tax legislation. The ad also emphasizes Lawler's willingness to work across party lines.
In Idaho, Sen. Jim Risch, R-Idaho, has also appeared in a Republican advertisement discussing his work with Trump on tax legislation.
Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., has similarly emphasized that he has not agreed with Trump on every issue.
“This is not the first time I’ve disagreed with President Trump, and it probably won’t be the last,” Marshall said.
Trump, meanwhile, has continued urging Republicans to make the midterm elections closely connected to his presidency.
“When I’m on the ticket, Republicans always do very well,” Trump said.
The CNN analysis comes as candidates and political groups prepare for the Nov. 3 midterm elections. Every House seat and roughly one-third of Senate seats are up for election in 2026.
The advertising patterns described by CNN are measurements of spending and messaging during the first half of September and do not establish how candidates or voters will ultimately respond to those strategies.
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By: NBC Palm Springs
September 19, 2026
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